How Mumbai's 'Ridergirl' Vishakha Fulsunge carved a niche for herself in the male-dominated motovlogging industry

India’s first female motovlogger Vishakha Fulsunge, who hails from Mumbai, holds two India Book Of Records, including the title of being the first female rider to cross Bay of Bengal and ride across Andaman Islands.

From being the fastest girl on the KTM Circuit Race at Vroom 2016 to covering difficult terrains of Leh, Ladakh region, the digital content creator is carving a niche for herself in the motovlogging industry. However, Vishaka's journey in the male-dominated arena has been nothing short of a challenge.

In an exclusive interview with the Free Press Journal, 'Ridergirl Vishakha' recalled her journey and how she redefined challenges at every step.

Check out the excerpts here:

What motivated you to embark on your very first journey?

The first step towards the journey is gaining the confidence of your parents. So, I think the word confidence matters a lot because my first journey was to Lonavala, with my mom.

It was monsoon season. I didn't have a proper bike at that time, I had go borrow somebody else's bike. With my mom as a pillion, I had to take safety precautions, helmet, including jacket and boots. That's when I thought that if I ride properly, I'd come back home safely and my parents would gain trust in me and would allow me to go ahead on other rides. So, I think that was my motivation. To gain the trust and confidence of my parents.