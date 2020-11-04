US Elections 2020: Best memes and jokes

Millions of voters braved coronavirus concerns and occasional long lines on Tuesday to choose between President Donald Trump and Democratic challenger Joe Biden in an epic election that will influence how the US confronts everything from the pandemic to race relations for years to come.
As social media witnessed it as a top trending topic, scores of netizens churned out jokes and memes around the electoral process. Here are some of our best picks.
Biden entered Election Day with multiple paths to victory, while Trump, playing catch-up in a number of battleground states, had a narrower but still feasible road to clinch 270 Electoral College votes.
With the worst public health crisis in a century still fiercely present, the pandemic -- and Trump's handling of it -- was the inescapable focus for 2020.
Voters braved worries of the coronavirus, threats of polling place intimidation and expectations of long lines caused by changes to voting systems, but appeared undeterred as turnout appeared it would easily surpass the 139 million ballots cast four years ago.
Whoever wins will have to deal with an anxious nation, reeling from a once-in-a-century health crisis that has closed schools and businesses and that is worsening as the weather turns cold.
