US Elections 2020: Melania Trump wears an ensemble worth Rs 16.5 lakh to cast her vote

US First Lady Melania Trump cast her ballot on Tuesday near Mar-a-Lago, the couple's estate in Palm Beach, Florida.

Mrs Trump, who recently recovered from COVID-19, was the only one not wearing a mask as she entered the polling site.

Her spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, said the first lady was the only person at the polling site besides poll workers and her staff -- all of whom were tested.

According to a report by Daily Express, Melania wore a sleeveless midi dress with white and gold link chain design.