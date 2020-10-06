Leaked tape reveals First Lady Melania Trump's Christmas rant

In a secretly recorded phone call in the summer of 2018, US First Lady Melania Trump has expressed her frustration for being criticised over her husband President Donald Trump's policy of separating families who illegally crossed the southern border of the country while at the same time she had to perform traditional First Lady duties, such as preparing for Christmas.

"They say I'm complicit. I'm the same like him, I support him. I don't say enough, I don't do enough where I am," she said in a tape secretly recorded by Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former friend and senior adviser to the First Lady.

"I'm working ... my a** off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f*** about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?" She continued, "OK, and then I do it and I say that I'm working on Christmas and planning for Christmas and they said, 'Oh, what about the children that they were separated?' Give me a f****** break. Where they were saying anything when Obama did that? I can not go, I was trying to get the kid reunited with the mom. I didn't have a chance -- needs to go through the process and through the law."

Melania Trump's chief of staff Stephanie Grisham slammed Wolkoff for releasing the recording.