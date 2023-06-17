US Ambassador Eric Garcetti Tries South Indian Thali With Food Served On Banana Leaf; Watch | Twitter Video Screengrab

New Delhi: Food from different cultures tends to bring people from around the world closer to each other. We try different cuisines and sometimes fall in love with them. Indian curries and spices are famous in most countries of the world. In India alone, different states have their unique style to cooking and presenting food to its visitors. A video of the US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, having South Indian food on a banana leaf has gone viral on social media.

Sharing a video of himself enjoying South Indian food in Delhi's Tamil Nadu Bhawan, Garcetti wrote, "Vanakkam from Tamil Nadu Bhawan in Delhi! Today, I tried the iconic south Indian thali on a banana leaf, and I am so impressed by the complexity of these delicious south Indian delights. Chennai, you have my heart and I am excited to see you soon."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Garcetti's Delhi visit

Garcetti has been travelling throughout the country. Earlier, he had tried Hyderabadi biryani and Khubani ka Meetha.

He was spotted eating the Tamilian cuisine in Indian style i.e. with his hands and not with a spoon. He ended his fulfilling meal with paal payasaam and the customary filter coffee. The videos were posted on his social media handle on June 14.

Garcetti was welcomed by his team with the refreshing tender coconut drink. He tweeted a picture having coconut water with his colleagues and captioned it, Thank you @USAndChennai team for this refreshing traditional welcome. I am excited to hear about all the #USIndiaTogether stories from the south of India and the Union Territories - Puducherry, Lakshadweep, and Andaman & Nicobar Islands. Ellorukkum Vanakkam."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Momos and Peri Peri fries in Ahmedabad

Earlier in May, Garcetti tried street food in Ahmedabad. He posted pictures of his day out with colleagues trying out momos and peri peri fries at a food joint run by a mother-daughter duo. He wrote, "Found a hidden gem in Ahmedabad while waiting out the rain for the IPL cricket final. Vaishali’s Grill is a mother-daughter team. Mom Vaishali makes incredible momos and peri peri fries. Daughter Priyanka is a photographer and food blogger. I never miss a chance to support women led businesses!"

The food diaries of Garcetti were widely appreciated and garnered thousands of likes and shares.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)