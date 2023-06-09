On US Study Visas, Ambassador Eric Garcetti's Promise To Indian Students

US Ambassador Eric Garcetti with consular officers at US Mission in India. | USAmbIndia

New Delhi: While hailing the issuance of highest number of study visas in 2022, US Ambassador Eric Garcetti solidified the commitment to issue a record number of Indian students in 2023 in a tweet on Thursday. The newly appointed Ambassador, who is based in New Delhi, gave a shoutout to other major Indian cities for their 'exceptional efforts,' in issuing the visas in 2022.

"A huge shoutout to my incredible consular teams in Chennai, Kolkata, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and New Delhi for their exceptional efforts in issuing the highest number of student visas globally in 2022! This summer, we’re on track to process the highest number of Indian student visa applications in the history of this Mission. Go Team Consular! #HereToServe," said the tweet by Ambassador Garcetti.

The statement comes on the heels of the US Student Visa Day celebrated by the US Mission in India on Wednesday.

The U.S. Mission in India held its seventh annual Student Visa Day countrywide with Consular Officers from New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Kolkata, and Mumbai interviewing almost 3,500 Indian student visa applicants.

“I first came to India as a young student, and I’ve seen in my own life how transformative these experiences can be,” said Ambassador Eric Garcetti. “Student exchange is at the heart of U.S.-India relations, and with good reason. A U.S. education provides students a world-class education and access to a global network of knowledge, laying the foundation for a lifetime of understanding. That’s why we are here today, to encourage these opportunities for as many Indian students as possible.”

Student Visa Day celebrates the long-standing higher education ties between the United States and India. This year, more than 200,000 Indian students are studying at U.S. academic institutions, representing more than 20 percent of international students currently in the United States.

Watch full video here:

In an interview with The Free Press Journal, US Consular Chief in Mumbai John Ballard stated that the US authorities are aiming to increase visa appointments by 20% this year for Indian students.

"We intend to increase visa interview appointments for Indian students approximately by 20%. We are seeing a high demand from Indian students, and expect to meet them unlike last year's post-pandemic era when we had staffing and other issues,” said Ballard.

The number of Indian students in the US is also set to grow significantly according to US education experts.

"We can see the number of Indian students going up in two years. According to my estimate, around 300,000 students will study in the US by 2025,” said Ryan Pereira, Regional Head, United States - India Educational Foundation (USIEF), Mumbai.