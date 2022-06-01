UPSC aspirant 'missed seat by 11 marks'; tweets about his failure

The result of the civil service examinations held in 2021 (CSE) was declared on May 30, 2022. The exam was organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Congratulatory messages started pouring for everyone who had cleared the exams.
However, there were many who could not clear the exams. One such aspirant took to Twitter to talk about how he could not clear the exams despite putting in 10 years of hard work.
Rajat Sambyal wrote, "10 years of hard work ended in ashes. 6 UPSC attempts over. 3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed. In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks."
The tweet also had his mark sheet, which showcased that he had got a score of 942. Twitterati shared motivational messages for Sambyal. Indeed! At the end of the day, it is only an exam.
