UPSC aspirant 'missed seat by 11 marks'; tweets about his failure

The result of the civil service examinations held in 2021 (CSE) was declared on May 30, 2022. The exam was organised by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Congratulatory messages started pouring for everyone who had cleared the exams.

However, there were many who could not clear the exams. One such aspirant took to Twitter to talk about how he could not clear the exams despite putting in 10 years of hard work.

Rajat Sambyal wrote, "10 years of hard work ended in ashes. 6 UPSC attempts over. 3 times prelims failed. 2 times mains failed. In my last attempt, yesterday I succumbed due to low score in interview. Missed by 11 marks."

“And still I rise”. pic.twitter.com/m8FRcJGCWu — Rajat sambyal (@rajatsambyal_) May 31, 2022

Arjun never gave up

Pandvas were deprived of their due share by Dhritarashtr whether demand of five villages even were given Banvas nd Agyatavas .



But Arjun fought bravely nd became successful .



So Arjun get up nd go in for battle of success.



👍👍👍👍👍👍 — Jyoti Jamwal Sambyal (@CaliphateXposed) May 31, 2022

Rajat, this is not a failure, it’s an inspiration for many youths 🙏



I didn’t get college of my choice for my BCom.. failed in two Call Center interviews.. to get a career in Management Consulting with KPMG and EY..



So some failures happen for your own good. — Venkatesh (@vrishahi) May 31, 2022

I understand your sentiments. Destiny is unchallengeable. You can shine as a structural engineer. — Rajeshwar Singh Jamwal (@j71623767) May 31, 2022

No effort or hard work in life goes without outcomes. You may not get what and when you wanted. But, one certainly gets right outcomes at a time when He finds it right time. — Anil K Tripathi (@ProfAnilKumarT1) May 31, 2022

No exam can judge the true worth of a person. Don't think that you wasted your time. This knowledge and the whole experience will prove most valuable in building your future life. You won't even miss it when you are most successful.

Saying from personal experience.

All the best! — Rita 🇮🇳 (@RitaG74) May 31, 2022

The tweet also had his mark sheet, which showcased that he had got a score of 942. Twitterati shared motivational messages for Sambyal. Indeed! At the end of the day, it is only an exam.

