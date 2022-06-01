[VIDEO] Man sleeps peacefully with two pythons

Image credits: Snakebytes T

The internet is full of interesting people posting about dangerous pets. Among them is the python. There are some brave people who keep a snake as a pet and post videos related to the time spent with them.

One such clip is going viral on the internet. It shows a man taking a peaceful nap with two Burmese pythons who are crawling on his entire body. The reptiles, however, are just slithering around his body without causing him any harm.

The caption on the video reads, "Sometimes after a long day, taking a nap with your favourites is a must! I can't be the only one."

The spine chilling video has left Instagram users stunned. The Instagram handle of Snakebytes TV is handled by Brian Barczyk, a Michigan-based wildlife expert. His Instagram handle reads, "Traveling the world for animal adventures and daily vlogging it all!”

Read Also Follow these tips to master the art of not being boring

Read Also IIM Bangalore student showcases 3 Idiots shoot location at college [Photos]