IIM Bangalore student showcases 3 Idiots shoot location at college [Photos]

The movie was directed by Rajkumar Hirani

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 08:05 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Instagram

3 Idiots movie had the stellar cast of Aamir Khan, R Madhavan and Sharman Joshi. The movie was shot in IIM Bangalore. Photos comparing scenes from the movie to their real-life locale at the sprawling campus have surfaced on the internet.

The movie has been directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The photos showcased the movie's popular scenes- from the admission of students to their unforgettable graduation moment. An IIM Bangalore alumnus posted the original photos. "IM Bangalore X 3 idiots series", read the caption.

As per reports, the photographer could relate himself to the characters of the movie, which inspired him to make the series. Reacting to the post one user wrote, "Absolutely flawless!”. Another one wrote, "PGP 2020-22 Ka Farhan Qureshi."

As per reports, during the shooting of 3 Idiots the entire film team had stayed in IIM Bangalore hostel for a couple of months. Aamir had stayed at the hostel so that he could get skin deep into his character. He had also interacted with students to know about their lives.

