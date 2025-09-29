 UP's Young Lovers Went Out For A Ride, Got Married On Their Way, When Family Caught Them; Watch Video:
UP's Young Lovers Went Out For A Ride, Got Married On Their Way, When Family Caught Them; Watch Video:

In a dramatic turn of events, a young couple of lovers from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district was forcefully made to marry each other after getting caught by villagers and family while riding outside on a bike. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 27. The young boyfriend and his girlfriend were caught red-handed while riding on a bike.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Monday, September 29, 2025, 04:31 PM IST
article-image
UP's Young Lovers Went Out For A Ride, Got Married On Their Way, When Family Caught Them; Watch Video: | Instagram @press_atul_yadav

Gonda, Uttar Pradesh: In a dramatic turn of events, a young couple of lovers from Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district was forcefully made to marry each other after getting caught by villagers and family while riding outside on a bike. The incident occurred on Saturday, September 27. The young boyfriend and his girlfriend were caught red-handed while riding on a bike. The villagers called their parents and, after catching them together, they got them married in a temple.

The lovers are said to have met in the marketplace of the village where the boyfriend runs a tea stall. They used to meet discreetly to avoid getting caught by any of the family members or villagers. The guy is identified as Sonu Mourya, 20, while the girl is 19-year-old Nisha Mourya. On Saturday, when Sonu picked Nisha up from near her house, they both went on a ride.

After the ride, Sonu dropped Nisha near the riverside of the village, where a few villagers spotted them together. They immediately informed and called the family members of both lovers.

WATCH VIDEO:

A couple caught together in Gonda, Khodare police station area, were married by their families at the Ram Janaki Temple. A crowd of people gathered nearby during the wedding. A video of the lovers' wedding at the temple is now going viral on social media. In the viral video, the lovers are standing outside the temple, both are garlanding each other, and the lover is completing the marriage ritual by applying vermillion on the forehead of his girlfriend with his hand.

