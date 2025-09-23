 UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO

UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO

Female police officers in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, arrested a history-sheeter during a shootout. Last night, the women's police station of the Ghaziabad Commissionerate achieved something never before seen in the state's history. Late Monday night, an encounter took place in the district, in which not a single male police officer was involved.

Rutunjay DoleUpdated: Tuesday, September 23, 2025, 12:14 PM IST
article-image
UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO | X @Narendra Pratap

Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh: Female police officers in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, arrested a history-sheeter during a shootout. Last night, the women's police station of the Ghaziabad Commissionerate achieved something never before seen in the state's history. Late Monday night, an encounter took place in the district, in which not a single male police officer was involved. The district's female police officers recorded this encounter as their own. This encounter was carried out by the team of ACP Upasana Pandey and the female police station in-charge, Ritu Tyagi.

All About Thrilling Encounter:

Female police officers engaged in a gunfight and captured Jitendra, a history-sheeter from Vijaynagar police station. Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Nandgram Upasana Pandey said that late Monday night, a team of female police officers was on night patrol and checking in Lohia Nagar. At that moment, the team spotted a suspicious scooter approaching. When the female police officers signaled the scooter to stop, it turned back and began to flee.

WATCH VIDEO:

FPJ Shorts
Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025: Mumbai Division Champions 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' On Day 6
Swachhata Hi Sewa 2025: Mumbai Division Champions 'Reduce, Reuse, Recycle' On Day 6
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Private Jet From Ahmedabad Scripts History, Becomes 1st Aircraft To Land At Greenfield Airport | Video
Navi Mumbai International Airport: Private Jet From Ahmedabad Scripts History, Becomes 1st Aircraft To Land At Greenfield Airport | Video
KMAT 2025 Session 1 Results To Be OUT Today At 4 PM On kmatindia.com
KMAT 2025 Session 1 Results To Be OUT Today At 4 PM On kmatindia.com
Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours As Thousands Pay Emotional Tribute In Assam
Zubeen Garg Funeral: Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours As Thousands Pay Emotional Tribute In Assam

While turning, the young man's scooter skidded, causing him to fall onto the road. Seeing female police officers approaching him, he opened fire on the team. Seeing the gunfire, the female police team returned fire, and the gunman was hit in the leg. The gunman fell and was arrested.

Read Also
Man Caught Making 'Obscene Sexual' Gestures Towards Women & Children In Ghaziabad - VIDEO
article-image

What Did Police Say?

ACP Upasana Pandey said the arrested criminal has been identified as Jitendra, who currently lives in Vijaynagar. Jitendra is originally from Aligarh. He is a history-sheeter at Vijaynagar police station and has more than eight robbery cases registered against him in various police stations across the district. Police recovered a stolen scooter, a pistol, a stolen mobile phone, and a tablet from the suspect. The injured suspect has been admitted to the hospital.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO

UP's First Women Police Encounter! Shot And Arrested History-Sheeter In Ghaziabad; WATCH VIDEO

Mumbai: Suspected Scooter Thief In Virar Made To Smoke, Eat Food Before Cops Take Custody; Video...

Mumbai: Suspected Scooter Thief In Virar Made To Smoke, Eat Food Before Cops Take Custody; Video...

'Is This Impression We Want To Leave As Indians?' Man Kicked Out Of Singapore Flight For Rude And...

'Is This Impression We Want To Leave As Indians?' Man Kicked Out Of Singapore Flight For Rude And...

Terrifying VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Python Found In BJP Leader Nagendra Pratap's Wagon R Bonnet In UP's...

Terrifying VIDEO: 7-Foot Long Python Found In BJP Leader Nagendra Pratap's Wagon R Bonnet In UP's...

Bengalis Gather Outside Kolkata's Oldest Radio Stop To Listen To 'Mahalaya'

Bengalis Gather Outside Kolkata's Oldest Radio Stop To Listen To 'Mahalaya'