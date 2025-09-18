Man Caught Making 'Obscene Sexual' Gestures Towards Women & Children In Ghaziabad - VIDEO

CCTV screengrab | X/@Miguel_de_Cerva

Ghaziabad: A shocking incident has come to light from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. A man sitting on a bike was allegedly making obscene sexual gestures towards women and children. An X user named '@Miguel_de_Cerva' shared a CCTV footage claiming that the man was exposing his private parts in front of women and children.

His vulgar act was captured on CCTV footage. The video shows the man sitting on his bike at an intersection. He can allegedly be seen stopping his bike, exposing his private parts, and continuing the vulgar act while looking at someone before leaving the spot after a few seconds.

The incident took place on Wednesday, 17 September 2025, at around 12:00 PM. The CCTV footage clip has since gone viral on social media. The X user had also tagged Ghaziabad Police; however, there has been no response from the authorities so far. The video has received more than 185.1K views in just one day.

