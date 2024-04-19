UP: Youth Hangs Himself Upside Down In School For Reel, Dies After Slab Falls On Him (VIDEO)

21-year-old boy in UP's Banda died while making a reel after a pillar he was hanging on collapsed and fell on his head | X

A youth in Uttar Pradesh's Bandra district met a painful end after a slab fell on him while he was shooting for a reel on Instagram. The 21-year-old Shivam, who was exercising and hanging upside down from the terrace of a school with his legs entangled between a slab, died after the slab fell on him. He died on the spot, said his friends who were recording the reel in a mobile phone.

The relatives of the youth were devastated to learn about the youth's death. They reached the school after learning about his tragic death. First they could not believe what had happened. The school soon became a picture of tragedy as relatives of the deceased boy grieved his death.

Reel On Instagram

The reel on Instagram that turned fatal for the 21-year-old shows Shivam hanging upside down from the terrace of a school. He relied solely on the slab that was at the end of the terrace and for balance had entangled his legs in a crossed way.

He was holding two bricks, one in each hand, and exercising while a dialogue from a movie played in the background. It is said that the video was recorded moments before his death. Even the comment section has condolences messages.

More Details Emerge

The 21-year-old Shivam who died an unfortunate death was trying hard to elevate his family out of poverty. He worked at a factory from where he used to take water packets and supply them in a rickshaw around the town. His father works as a labourer in another state.

The authorities reached the school after learning about the incident. The body has been sent for postmortem, said the authorities.

Reels Becoming A Menace

Reels have increasingly become a source of menace. People of all age and group have come under the "reel fever". It is often seen that youngsters indulge in making reels even at the cose of their safety and productive lives are lost just for the sake of a few likes and comments.