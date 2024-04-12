Viral Video: Abusive Reel Posted On Social Media Trigger Violent Clashes Between 2 Groups In UP's Bijnor | @kamleshksingh

Bijnor: A video of violent clashes with people beating each other with sticks and kicking each other is doing rounds on social media sparking concerns over the law and order situation in the area. As per reports, two groups got into an argument over an alleged abusive reel that was posted by one of them as his status on his phone. The argument soon took a violent turn and the chaos was captured on camera. The video was shared on X by @kamleshksingh. The Incident was reported in Amipur Sudha, also known as Jamdarpur village in Bijnor district of Uttar Pradesh. Reports said that Faizan and Nadeem got into a fight over putting abusive status on mobile phone leading to further ruckus.

3 years after the Battle of Baghpat comes the Battle of Bijnor. The free for all over an Instagram comment pic.twitter.com/IRe63ielUy — ᴋᴀᴍʟᴇsʜ sɪɴɢʜ / tau (@kamleshksingh) April 12, 2024

Several people including women were injured due to the conflict. In the video it can be seen how people are assaulting each other with sticks and kicking each other. As soon as the police were informed, teams rushed to the spot to bring the situation under control. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital. Local media reports said that a person identified as Islamuddin has filed a complaint against 13 people including Faizan, Nazim, Naeem. A case has been registered and investigation is underway.

Similar incident in past

This is not the first time that Uttar Pradesh is witnessing violent clashes over trivial matters leading to situations where people have suffered major injuries. In a shocking incident that was reported in February from Fulat village of Muzaffarnagar in UP, two people were killed and many sustained injuries in clashes that broke out between two groups over a love marriage. Police said that the two groups belonged to the same caste. The couple went ahead and got married against the wishes of their respective families. Following this the confrontation between the two families took an ugly turn to an extent that firearms were used resulting in the deaths and injuries.