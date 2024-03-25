Viral Video: Violent Clash Breaks Out Between Fans At Narendra Modi Stadium Amid GT vs MI IPL 2024 Match

Violent clash breaks out between fans. | (Credits: Screengrab)

A violent clash broke out between Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians fans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad amid IPL 2024 match on Sunday. A video went viral as fans were fighting among themselves in the stands, with two men dragging one another and beating one another due to an unknown reason.

Boos went around the stadium for Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya when former Team India head coach facilitated the toss, given the all-rounder's suddenly shifting base after leading the Gujarat Titans for a couple of years. Tensions increased manifold when the 30-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder replaced Rohit Sharma as captain despite the latter leading the franchise to a record-equalling five titles since 2013.

Hardik Pandya fails with the bat as Mumbai Indians fall 6 runs short of the target:

Meanwhile, the five-time champions failed to chase down a modest yet tricky target of 169 in their stipulated 20 overs despite being well placed in the 13th over of the innings. After Rohit Sharma playing an ill-advised sweep when on 43 against Sai Kishore, Mumbai Indians' innings went off the tracks.

With 19 required off the final over, Hardik Pandya perished after hitting a maximum and a boundary. Umesh Yadav, who bowled the 20th over of the innings, also got Piyush Chawla to end the tourists' hopes. B Sai Sudharsan emerged as the Player of the Match for his 39-ball 45.