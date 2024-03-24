 GT vs MI, IPL 2024: Dog Runs Past Hardik Pandya, Interrupts Play At Narendra Modi Stadium; Viral Video
A dog interrupted play at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during Match 5 of IPL 2024.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Sunday, March 24, 2024, 09:26 PM IST
article-image
A dog interrupted play. | (Credits: Screengrab)

The ongoing Match 5 of IPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad saw a dog interrupt play on multiple occasions. Mumbai Indians' skipper and all-rounder Hardik Pandya was seen trying to play with the dog, but it ran away as the security guards chased them in a viral video.

