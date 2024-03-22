Video: MI Skipper Hardik Pandya Hugs GT Captain Shubman Gill, Meets His Ex-Teammates For First Time After Leaving Franchise

GT and MI players embrace. | (Credits: Screengrab)

Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians players embraced one another in quite friendly manner ahead of their clash on March 24th (Sunday) at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. The Gujarat Titans' official handle on X shared a video of the same as the moment occurred during a practice session.

The stars involved in the video were Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Rahul Tewatia, Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Jayant Yadav. In fact, Hardik Pandya and Jayant Yadav tumbled while embracing. It will be particularly interesting to see Hardik take on the Gujarat Titans, given the all-rounder shifted his base to the Mumbai Indians after leading the former for two years, including to a crown in the 2022 edition.

With Hardik also becoming Mumbai Indians' captain after replacing Rohit Sharma, it prompted backlash from the fans.

"He will always be there to help me" - Hardik Pandya on Rohit Sharma

During a recent press conference in Mumbai, Hardik brushed aside any possibility of feeling awkward while captaining Rohit Sharma, who he expects to be of massive help. The Baroda-born all-rounder elaborated:

"It will not be any different, he will always be there to help me. This team, what it has achieved, it has achieved under him and I just have to carry forward that. It won’t be awkward. He is going to have his hand on my shoulders. We respect fans but we focus on the sport and what is required. I focus on the controllables, fans have every right and I respect their opinion."

Mumbai Indians won their last of 5 IPL titles in 2020.