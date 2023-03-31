UP: 'Ye road hai ya mazaak bana rakha hai?' Video of Ghazipur MLA inspecting poor asphalt construction goes viral | Twitter: Ram Bedi MLA

Ghazipur MLA Ram Bedi shared a video on his Twitter page that showed him inspecting the road construction being done in his constituency. After seeing the poor asphalt construction, he took a dig at the concerned workers and bashed them for their inefficient job.

The video of Ram Bedi, representing the Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party, standing at the premises and inspecting the quality of work has gone viral on social media. It shows the politician asking whether the workers had actually put effort to make a road or fool around. "Ye road hai? Ye road hai... Mazaak bana rakha hai," he can be heard saying in the video while easily uprooting the loose tar from the site.

While sharing the video on Twitter, he wrote, "On receiving information from the villagers about the construction of a bad road by the Public Works Department in Jakhanian, Ghazipur assembly constituency, I came for a surprise inspection (translated)."

His video didn't reach many in a good sense and was allegedly misinterpreted. According to media reports, the video attracted widespread condemnation from people as some noted that the politician used a JCB machine to uproot the road in making.

The Ghazipur MLA, however, defended his actions and said that he was only trying to display and draw attention to the poor condition of the road. He added that he had been raising the issue for a long time but no action had been taken.

An investigation into the matter is underway.