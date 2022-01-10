Watch video: Poor road conditions anger army man, videos go viral on social media

Chhatarpur (Madhya Pradesh): Videos of an army man alleging local administration and politicians for poor conditions of his village road have gone viral on social media.

The army personnel, Bhagwan Das Anuragi, claimed that he was unable to take his wife to hospital for delivery, thanks to the pathetic condition of the roads.

Anuragi, a resident of siddhpur village in Lavkush Nagar block, is posted in Jammu and Kashmir. He came back to his village a couple of days ago. Seeing waterlogging coupled with mud on the roads forced him to record videos and make them viral on social media.

“We elect a sarpanch, in every five years. He (Sarpanch) has a duty to ensure proper road, power and water supply in the village. You may see the conditions of the road in my village. It is not possible for anyone even to walk on this road,” Anuragi is heard saying in the video.

He said that his wife was in labour but he was helpless. “Neither ambulance can come here nor can any vehicle go out from here. Tell me, how should I take my wife to the hospital? Should I leave her here to die?,” Anuragi questioned.

He further claimed that he along with villagers had earlier met district administration and requested for a road. “It is just a 4-km road. Whenever it rains, we completely cut off from the other side of the village because of the pathetic condition of the road,” he said.

The angry soldier said that people talked about Digital India, but they know about Real India.

Published on: Monday, January 10, 2022, 04:10 PM IST