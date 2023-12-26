UP: Sunbathing Or Sleeping? Netizens React To Viral VIDEO Of Tiger Resting On Gurdwara Wall In Pilibhit's Atkona Village

Tiger enters UP village, takes a nap on compound wall; netizens react |

Internet users reacted to a viral video of a tiger casually resting on a compound wall in a Uttar Pradesh village. Commenting on the visuals, they wondered whether the wild animal visited the locals to find a cosy sleeping area or go sunbathing there. Before looking into the many reactions, take a look at the video that is doing the rounds on social media.

WATCH VIDEO:

#UttarPradesh | Tiger from Pilibhit Reserve found near Gurudwara in Atkona village



A large crowd gathers as Forest Department and Police officials create a security cordon. 👇#PilibhitTiger #AtkonaVillage #UP #Tiger @UpforestUp @Uppolice pic.twitter.com/dWp7ycPIlK — Free Press Journal (@fpjindia) December 26, 2023

What's the video all about?

The video opened by showing a huge tiger having climbed on a brick-based wall and yawning before enjoying a nap. The animal reportedly entered the village from the Tiger Reserve in Pilibhit and took some rest near a Gurdwara of the Atkona village of the district. Locals gathered there to curiously and anxiously witness the rare incident. Visuals suggested that the tiger displayed a calm nature and didn't harm anyone while visiting the village.

Netizens react as video goes viral

As the clip surfaced online and went viral, netizens expressed mixed reactions to it. Memes and messages were shared by them with regard to the incident showing the tiger enjoying a nap in the village while being surrounded by several men, women, and children.

People wondered whether it escaped the dense forest area to get some sunlight and do sunbathing. "Dhoop sek Raha hai," read a reply to the video, while another said, "He’s allowed to get a tan!" Meanwhile, a few guessed the tiger to be tired and in need of a good sleep. "It is taking rest, please do not disturb," they wrote on X.

Check reactions