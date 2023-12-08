VIDEO: Man Taken Aback Spotting Tiger While Walking Down Corbett Street, X Users Call 'Big Cat's Morning Jog'

A Corbett localite walking down a lane spots a Tiger | Parveen Kaswan/ X

Many say animals are the best species, and they only trouble you once pestered. The view is true when you watch the below video. A video showing, in an occasional encounter, a Corbett localite walking down a lane spots a Tiger, while the Tiger seems least bothered and ranges from the spot.

In his latest share, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Parveen Kaswan shared a clip on X (former Twitter) with the caption, "Is he the luckiest man alive. Tiger seems least bothered. From Corbett." The clip has invited many witty comments in his comments section.

Is he the luckiest man alive. Tiger seems least bothered. From Corbett. pic.twitter.com/ZPOwXvTmTL — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) December 8, 2023

The 41-second-long video shows an alone locality walking down a lane after a few seconds of his walk he spots a Tiger and takes his way back swiftly moving away from the big cat. In contrast, the Tiger could be seen running and crossing the street without harming him. After a rare encounter with the Tiger, the man could be seen talking to other people around. The video later shows a man and lady rushing from behind, trying to witness the Tiger. The video is from Corbett, as captioned by the officer.

In the viral video, the comment section stated that the incident is common in many parts of the country. Also, the comment section suggested the exact location with a few witty replies.

One user wrote, "Tiger more scared of man than man of tiger. That tells a true story on who is more scary." Another wrote, "Indeed, the luckiest and the least bothered as well."

Tiger more scared of man than man of tiger. That tells a true story on who is more scary — Santosh Menon (@santoshm) December 8, 2023

Here are some more comments.

Indeed, the luckiest and the least bothered as well — Dev Mishra (@devmishramp) December 8, 2023

Just a morning jog for the tiger trying to burn calories. — Archer (@droople) December 8, 2023

Tiger was on fast 😄 — Stocks to buy / avoid (@Sarab75219750) December 8, 2023

May that is Tuesday no non-veg day effect. — AKS अक्स (@kulwinderaks1) December 8, 2023

The video went viral when shared on X. Within a few hours, it had fetched over 87.7K views.