 UP: Grieving Monkey Refuses To Leave Feeder's Dead Body, Travels 40 Kms To Attend Final Rites In Amroha; Watch Heart Touching Video
e-Paper Get App
HomeViralUP: Grieving Monkey Refuses To Leave Feeder's Dead Body, Travels 40 Kms To Attend Final Rites In Amroha; Watch Heart Touching Video

UP: Grieving Monkey Refuses To Leave Feeder's Dead Body, Travels 40 Kms To Attend Final Rites In Amroha; Watch Heart Touching Video

The monkey was spotted crying to grieve the death of the man as it sat beside the dead body along with the deceased's family

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, October 13, 2023, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
UP: Grieving Monkey Refuses To Leave Feeder's Dead Body, Travels 40 Kms To Attend Final Rites In Amroha; Watch Heart Touching Video | Video shared on X

A man who used to often feed a monkey in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh was offered last tributes by the animal which stayed next to the person's dead body during all rituals and procedures. The monkey was spotted crying to grieve the death of the man as it sat beside the dead body along with the deceased's family. It was also seen refusing to leave the body alone as it was being transported to the funeral site. WATCH VIDEO (Viewer discretion is advised)

Monkey travels 40 km to attend last rites

It is being reported that the monkey travelled for nearly 40 km to attend all rituals of the UP man identified as Ramkunwar Singh. For the last two months, Singh fed the monkey with some bread. The duo even spend time playing with each other daily. When the man passed away on Tuesday morning. Later, when the monkey visited the place as usual, it received the shocking news. Locals were quoted in news reports that the monkey shed tears.

The monkey not only attended the man's funeral along with other relatives of Singh but also reportedly waited near the pyre for a long while. The funeral took place at the Tigri Dham there where it attended all rites and rituals. Visuals from the site surfaced online showing the monkey express its affection and loyalty towards the animal feeder.

Read Also
Watch: Monkey cries at funeral of a man who fed him; heart-warming video goes viral
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

WATCH: Man Selling Popular Childhood Candies In Kolkata Goes Viral, Gives Nostalgia To 90s Kids

WATCH: Man Selling Popular Childhood Candies In Kolkata Goes Viral, Gives Nostalgia To 90s Kids

WATCH: Indian TV Journalist's 'High-Pitched' Reporting From Warzone Leads To Israeli Soldier...

WATCH: Indian TV Journalist's 'High-Pitched' Reporting From Warzone Leads To Israeli Soldier...

UP: Grieving Monkey Refuses To Leave Feeder's Dead Body, Travels 40 Kms To Attend Final Rites In...

UP: Grieving Monkey Refuses To Leave Feeder's Dead Body, Travels 40 Kms To Attend Final Rites In...

WATCH: TV Reporter Demonstrates Hamas Attack On Israel By Paragliding On Haryana Sky

WATCH: TV Reporter Demonstrates Hamas Attack On Israel By Paragliding On Haryana Sky

Friday The 13th: Memes To Celebrate The Spooky Date

Friday The 13th: Memes To Celebrate The Spooky Date