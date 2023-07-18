UP News: Drunk Women Create Ruckus At Saharanpur Market, Verbally Abuse Police Officer | Twitter

A viral video from Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh shows three women involved in a scuffle with a policeman. They, in an intoxicated state, also verbally abuse the police officer who tried filming the incident on his phone camera. According to reports, the policeman waited until a female officer visited the spot and took them for a medical test.

It was learned that one of the ladies snatched the phone of a constable and hurled it on the ground while trying to stop them filming the incident. The high-voltage fight gathered a crowd in no time as many turned spectators to the incident, but hardly anybody tried calming down the women and controlling the ruckus.

After a female cop reached the spot, the females were taken to the police station and a medical examination took place. It was reported that they were drunk. Their families were called to the police station, followed by the women being sent homes.