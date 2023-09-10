UP News: Drunk Thief Enters House With 2 Others To Rob House, Wakes Up Naked As Cops Nab Him

Uttar Pradesh: Three accused in a robbery case at Kanpur were arrested by the police after one of the robbers was caught red-handed. Identified as Deepak, Sonu, and Sunil, residents of Naubasta of the region barged into the residence where a woman had recently died and her husband was out for last rites.

Learning that the place would have no inhabitants on that particular night, the trio planned to rob it. However, things landed into trouble when one of them dozed off at the spot. One of the thieves (Deepak) reportedly got drunk and ended up taking a nap at the premises as the other two robbed and escaped. He was held in the morning when the local police took note of the incident. The other he claimed stole ornaments, and cash from the house. He said he wasn't aware how he landed in the house and with no clothes on his body the next morning.

Police action follows

Two persons (Deepak and Sonu) have been arrested in this regard and the police have launched a search for the third and absconding accused. It was learned that Deepak was a math teacher in the region but was recently thrown out of a coaching class. Since he became jobless and needed money to live, he told the police to have committed theft along with two others.

