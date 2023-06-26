Watch: 'Drunk' Robbers Pay Cash To Passerby Instead Of Looting Him In Delhi's Farash Bazar Area |

'Drunk' bike-borne robbers in Delhi's Farash Bazar ended up paying from their pockets instead of looting a man on the streets. A couple walking on the road was confronted by these drunk riders who initially tried to rob them, however, on getting convinced that the duo doesn't have enough money to be looted they paid them a hundred rupees.

Side effects of getting drunk or the blessed luck of the couple, say whatever, the incident has gone viral and triggered both laughter and concern. The bizarre moment was captured on a nearby CCTV footage and is now doing the rounds on social media.

WATCH VIDEO

What's in the viral video?

In the video that has surfaced online, we can see two robbers halting their two-wheeler after seeing two persons walking in the area. One of them steps down from the vehicle to scare the duo and extract money from them. However, things go weird after the thief inspects the man's pockets to steal away some money. After reportedly learning that he had only Rs 20, the robbers took out Rs 100 and gave the man before exiting the spot.

2 arrested

According to reports, police took the help of nearby 200 CCTV cameras to identify and nab the two accused named Dev Verma and Harsh Rajput. It was learned that the robbers aimed to join the gang of gangster Neeraj Bawana.