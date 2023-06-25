Would You Try AK47 Soda? Video Of Weird Drink Goes Viral From Ahmedabad

Are you looking out to try something different this rainy season? AK47 Soda could be something that will grab your attention and want you to try the drink at least once. Yes, you read that right - "AK47" which happens to be one of the rifles.
Take a look at the video right here
About AK47 Soda
Similar to loading bullets in a rifle, lemon shots are added to the drink. Also, the street vendor creates a tension-like situation with his voice modulation to give them the best experience of sipping the AK47 Soda. In the video, the man can be heard saying that he often serves soda to his customers with funky names to grab their attention and hit a great vibe.
Video goes viral
The video of a food vlogger trying the special soda was shared on Instagram some days ago, and in no time, it has gone viral attracting thousands of views and likes on the content-sharing platform. It was learned that AK47 Soda was available in Ahmedabad, Gujarat.
Earlier, a Delhi-based eatery took the internet by storm for its quirky beverage on the menu as it offered customers "Chocolate Sugarcane Juice." This didn't go well with people as they shared negative feedback in the comments section of the juice reel and expressed wanting to hit the dislike button.
Feedback from netizens
However, the recent drink that has gone viral from Ahmedabad seems to impress netizens. "Ohoo, where can I try this," people wrote while letting their excitement out on social media.
