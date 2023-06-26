Delhi Crime: Shocking Video Shows Armed Men Robbing Cab Occupants At Gunpoint In Pragati Maidan Tunnel; 'LG Should Resign', Tweets CM Kejriwal

Delhi Crime: Shocking Video Shows Armed Men Robbing Cab Occupants In Pragati Maidan Tunnel |

Delhi: In a shocking incident caught on camera, a group of goons stopped a moving cab and looted the passengers in it at gunpoint. The incident reportedly took place on Saturday in Delhi's Pragati Maidan Tunnel. A CCTV footage of the incident has surfaced on the internet.

CCTV Footage shows Armed Robbery Attempt

In the CCTV footage shared on Twitter, one can see four men stopping a cab inside the Pragati Maidan tunnel. Two of them get down from their bikes and charge towards the car. One threatens the occupants on gunpoint, while the other one snatches a bag from the passenger seated on the back seat. They then fled away from the scene.

Delhi CM slams LG over security issues

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal responded to the video surfaced on the internet. Criticising the LG on security concerns and demanding his resignation, Kejriwal said, "LG shud resign. Make way for someone who can provide safety n security to the people of Delhi. If Central govt is unable to make Delhi safe, hand it over to us. We will show u how to make a city safe for its citizens."

Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) chief Swati Maliwal also tweeted the video citing "complete lawlessness in the Capital!", adding "Delhi’s law and order system is falling brick by brick. This is an alarming situation, A PUBLIC SAFETY EMERGENCY! ACT NOW or wait for your turn."

Details Of the Incident

According to a report in The Indian Express, a delivery agent and his associate were the ones who were robbed by the group of unknown assailants seen in the video. They were looted of Rs 1.5 to Rs 2 lakh cash at gunpoint.

As per the police officials, the complainants were on their way towards Gurgaon in a cab to deliver a bag full of cash when they were robbed. The complainant, identified as Patel Sajan Kumar works as a delivery agent with a firm in Chandni Chowk. He was with his friend Jigar Patel at the time of the incident. Both were taking the bag to Gurgaon.

Pranav Tayal, DCP (New Delhi), in a statement to The Indian Express said, “They gave a written complaint at Tilak Marg police station stating that they hired a cab from Lal Qila and were on their way to Gurgaon. When they entered the tunnel, a group of four men came on two bikes and waylaid the men. They robbed the bag at gunpoint.”

Case Registered, Probe Underway

A case was registered in the matter and raids are being conducted to nab the accused men. Police are also questioning the complainants, their employer and other staffers to find out if it was an inside job.