UP: Groom Calls Off Wedding Over Mother-In-Law Dancing And Smoking |

Arranged marriages in India are not only about the bonding between two people but also, about their families, Thus, people pay close attention to their potential partner's family, their background and their upbringing. One incident from Uttar Pradesh is a testament to the latter explained mindset. A groom called off his wedding over the behaviour of his mother-in-law. Reportedly, the woman was dancing while smoking a cigarette amid the pre-marital festivities.

A groom from UP's Sambhal district was to tie the knot with a girl from Rajpura. Before the wedding scheduled for June 27, the couple were to have their pre-marital rituals. Unfortunately, the wedding did not go as planned due to a particular incident.

On arriving at the venue, the groom waited at the mandap for the rituals to begin. At the time, the gathered guests started to dance and celebrate the occasion. It is then that the unexpected happened, the mother of the bride joined the dancing crowd while smoking a cigarette. The sight felt the groom completely gobsmacked. He then decided to halt the rituals and call off the wedding.

Meanwhile, a video was posted on Twitter showing the groom's brother alleging the woman who had consumed alcohol and was dancing & shaking hands with guests:

The groom's decision was followed by a dispute between the two families. Ultimately, the wedding festivities were put to an end and the two families dispersed utterly disappointed with each other.

However, a panchayat was called to resolve the matter between the families. The session was successful in finding a common ground between the families and the relationship was allegedly restored.

