UP: Female TTEs Hold Collar Of Girl, Slap & Drag Her At Bareilly Railway Station; Dramatic Video Surfaces

Female TTEs Slap & Drag Her In UP's Bareilly | X

A girl on a platform of a railway station in Uttar Pradesh was treated disrespectfully by a group of TTEs. The officials got involved in a dramatic fight with the commuter by pulling her collar, slapping her, and dragging her purportedly to the station master's office. As the argument broke out between the girl and the female ticket examiners, others on the premises dramatically gathered to witness the incident. People on the opposite platform recorded a video and shared it online. WATCH:

ग्राहक को भगवान का दर्जा दिया जाता है। जब ये ग्राहक टिकट ख़रीदते हैं, तभी रेलगाड़ी पटरी पर सरकती है। मगर बरेली में काला कोट पहने इन महिला टीटी को यह बात समझ नहीं आती। देखिए किस प्रकार महिला यात्री को पीटा-घसीटा जा रहा है। यह अधिकार किसने दिए इनको? pic.twitter.com/9tsXocefyk — SANJAY TRIPATHI (@sanjayjourno) December 18, 2023

The visuals showed the authorities misbehaving with the female passenger. While the exact reason behind the issue is unknown, the video allegedly showed the girl trying to keep her side in front of the TTEs but was slapped and dragged unheard. The TTEs, dressed in black coats and wearing identity cards, initially pulled her by holding her jacket's collar and then slapped her, followed by taking her along with them.

The incident showing the angry TTEs has gone viral on social media and resulted in mixed reactions. While most condemned the act of the officials beating the passenger by saying, "The customer is given the status of God... Who gave TTE the right to harass them?" Meanwhile, some found it was too early to comment without understanding the details of the matter.

People requested the Rail Ministry to take note of the incident and initiate necessary action.

Video of bareilly junction at platform 5 time around 2:30pm video of today afternoon

I just want to ask Indian railways that does TTE have such right to treat people like this especially Ladies or girls@IndianRailMedia @IRCTCofficial @nerailwaygkp @AshwiniVaishnaw pic.twitter.com/DW2AOqr9dP — Ashish Kumar (@kumar_ashi61211) December 17, 2023