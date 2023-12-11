2 AC Coaches On Howrah-Haridwar Train 'Hijacked' By Ticketless Passengers; Rail Seva Replies To Viral Post

Howrah-Haridwar Train Video |

2 AC coaches of an Indian railway train from Howrah to Haridwar was seen filled with people standing at the aisle and blocking the entire passage. It was claimed that these people who turned the space into a congested one were ticketless passengers.

A video from the compartment of the 12369 Kumbh Express was uploaded on X drawing the attention of the concerned authorities into the matter.

A friend travelling in train 12369 shared this video of AC 2 coach hijacked by ticketless encroachers who are harassing passengers, occupying their berths, pulling chain. Passengers mostly senior citizens. Need immediate sanitation! @RailMinIndia @AshwiniVaishnaw @DrmDnr pic.twitter.com/YG4umtaeL2 — Akash K. Verma, IFS. (@verma_akash) December 9, 2023

Sharing the video online, Akash Verma IFS suggested that he received the clip from one of his friends travelling on the crowded train. The visuals showed common people and even policemen occupying the aisle,

However, it was unclear whether the cops too took the ride without a ticket or were spotted in the coach while trying to make arrangements to clear the crowd and take action.

It was learned that most seaters were elderly men and women who faced inconvenience due to the ticketless passengers boarding and crowding their coach.

Reporting the incident, the forest officer tweeted, "A friend travelling in train 12369 shared this video of AC 2 coaches hijacked by ticketless encroachers who are harassing passengers, occupying their berths, pulling chain. Need immediate sanitation," he said while urging railway officials to look into the matter.

Railway responds

Railway Seva responded to the tweet after it went viral. They asked the user to share a few details including a PNR number and contact number to process the issue. In an alternative method, they suggested the user directly raise a concern on their official website or connect via dialling 139 to seek speedy redressal.