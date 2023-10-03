Mumbai News: 2,693 Train Travellers Caught Without Tickets In Eight Hours | FPJ

Mumbai: A total of 2693 train passengers were caught travelling without tickets within eight hours on Tuesday as Mumbai Division of Western Railway (WR) conducted checking at Andheri station. During this drive, Rs7.14 lakh was collected from them as a penalty. Earlier on September 30, WR’s Mumbai Central division collected Rs4.21 lakh from 1647 ticket-less travellers at Dadar station. Till Monday this was the biggest crackdown on ticketless travellers at any suburban station on a single day conducted by 199 staff members.

As per officials, due to this surprise check, ticket sales had increased by approximately 25% at Andheri compared to last Tuesday up to 4pm. They said this is the biggest fortress check at a suburban station in the history of Indian Railways.

Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' initiative

“The drive was conducted under the banner of the 'Mera Ticket Mera Imaan' initiative and vigilant officers formed a human chain on the Foot Over Bridges (FOBs) to check the tickets,” said an official.

He said social media played a vital role, with passengers sharing their experiences and encouraging others to buy tickets at Andheri station. As a result long queues were witnessed in front of booking counters as well as ATVMs.

Andheri station, one of the busiest in the suburban section, witnesses a daily footfall of nearly 3.5 lakh passengers. This eight-hour operation set a precedent for the extent of ticket-checking drives at a single station.

The WR officials have vowed to continue these surprise checks and expand their scope to cover other major stations gradually. In addition to surprise checks, more ticket checkers will be deployed at stations and on trains to take action against violators, addressing the rising complaints of ticketless travelers using AC locals and first-class compartments on local trains.

As WR continues its relentless efforts to curb ticketless travel, commuters are urged to adhere to the regulations and travel responsibly with valid tickets to maintain the integrity of the Indian Railways ticketing system, the official said.

