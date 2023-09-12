WR Mumbai Division Collects ₹71.68 Cr Fine From Ticketless Passengers | representative pic/ FPJ

Mumbai: Over 1,900 local train commuters, including around 215 of them travelling through air-conditioned local trains, are being caught by ticket checkers of Western Railway (WR) Mumbai central division on average daily. The checking team of the WR recovered Rs71.68 crore, which also includes Rs18.40 crore from Mumbai suburban section, from April to August.

In order to ensure hassle-free, comfortable travel and better services to all bonafide passengers, intensive ticket checking drives are being carried out continuously over Mumbai suburban local services, express as well as passenger trains and holiday special trains to curb the menace of ticketless passengers.

Read Also Central Railway Reports Drop In Ticketless Travel But Surge In Unbooked Luggage Cases

Aug collection Rs 10.42 crore

According to WR, during August, Rs10.42 crore was recovered through detection of 1.83 lakh ticketless/irregular passengers, including unbooked luggage cases. In August, WR realised Rs2.58 crore through detection of over 59,000 cases over Mumbai suburban section.

“To prevent unauthorised entry in AC local trains, frequent surprise ticket checking drives are carried out. Almost 33,000 unauthorised passengers have been penalized from April to August and Rs109.17 lakh collected in fines, which is over 174% higher than the same period of last year,” the WR said.