 Central Railway Expands 'Restaurant On Wheels' Concept to Pune Station
Central Railway Expands 'Restaurant On Wheels' Concept to Pune Station

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, September 11, 2023, 08:25 PM IST
article-image
Central Railway Expands 'Restaurant On Wheels' Concept to Pune Station | Photo: Central Railway

In an effort to enhance the passenger experience and boost revenue, Pune Division of Central Railway is making progress with its 'Restaurant on Wheels' initiative. Passengers will soon have the opportunity to enjoy a unique dining experience within a refurbished train carriage located on platform number six of Pune railway station.

The railway administration has confirmed that the project is underway, and the passenger restaurant is set to open within a month, according to Dr. Ramdas Bhise, Divisional Commercial Manager and Public Relations Officer for Pune division, Central Railway. Oam Industries Limited (Haldiram) is collaborating on this venture, with an anticipated annual revenue of ₹60,000 lakhs.

Photo: Central Railway

Restaurant On Wheels

This innovative concept involves repurposing old train coaches into attractive dining spaces adorned with decorations and offering a diverse menu, including meals, snacks, and regional cuisine. The initiative initially debuted on February 26, 2020, at Asansol Railway Station in West Bengal and received an overwhelmingly positive response, leading to further expansion in Mumbai and Nagpur. To date, more than 150,000 citizens have enjoyed the delicious offerings at these locations.

