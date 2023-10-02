Mumbai News: WR Launches Ticket Checking Drive To Crack Down On Ticketless Travellers

Representative pic/ FPJ

Western Railway's Mumbai Central division has launched the Fortress Ticket Checking Drive titled "MeraTicket Mera Imaan" from 30th September 2023 targeting busiest railway stations to combat ticketless travel.

"Over 200 diligent ticket checkers, accompanied by a substantial number of Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel, will be strategically stationed at entry and exit gates, as well as foot overbridges, to ensure comprehensive coverage of passengers," said an official.

Senior officials from the Western Railway's commercial department will supervise this operation at the selected station, emphasizing its importance. This unprecedented ticket checking drive is part of the Western Railway's broader plan to target stations and trains based on passenger complaints over the last six months. Just a few days ago, the 194 strong ticket checking team descended upon Dadar station, leading to the identification of 1647 cases of ticketless travel and a significant recovery of ₹4,21,960.

TC, security staff deployed at prominent stations

Among the top five suburban stations in terms of daily footfalls are Churchgate, Virar, Bhayandar, Borivali, and Andheri, all of which fall under the purview of the Western Railway's Mumbai division. It has been confirmed that the Fortress Ticket Checking Drive will be executed at one of these prominent stations on Tuesday. A "Fortress Ticket Checking Drive" is a meticulous operation in which a specific station is selected, and ticket checkers and security staff are deployed over a period of eight to 12 hours to scrutinize every passenger, leaving no room for ticketless travel. Commuters are urged to double-check their tickets before entering the railway station premises to ensure a hassle-free journey and compliance with the railway regulations.