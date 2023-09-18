Mumbai: WR Women’s Welfare Organisation Hosts Inspiring Essay Competition for Railway Staff Children

The Executive Committee of the Western Railway Women’s Welfare Organisation (WRWWO) under the leadership of Kshama Misra – President of WRWWO organized an essay competition for children of railway staff of WR Headquarter Office on September 17 at Western Railway’s Headquarters at Churchgate, Mumbai.

Around 48 children participated in the competition wholeheartedly with great enthusiasm.

According to Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, the Essay Competition was held across Indian Railways for children of railway staff on the same day with the same topics for three different age groups.

The topics for the age group 6 – 9 years were My Grandfather/Grandmother or My Bicycle or My Favourite Story.

The topics for the age group 9 – 12 years were Importance of Outdoor Games or If I Could Fly or When I Got Stuck in the Elevator.

The topics for the age group 12 – 15 years were Review of Your Favourite Book or Chandrayan Mission 3 or Need of Regular Habits in Life.

All the children received participation gifts from Kshama Misra – President WRWWO, Smt. Nita Albela – Secretary WRWWO and other Executive Members of WRWWO. More than 560 children participated in the essay competition across Western Railway divisions and railway school.

The winners of the Zonal level will be grouped together and the selected winners will become national-level winners among all participants over Indian Railways.