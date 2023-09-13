Mumbai: State Minister Darshana Jardosh Reviews Ongoing Railway Projects In Joint Meeting With WR And CR Officials

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh | FPJ

Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh reviewed the progress of ongoing projects of Western Railway and Central Railway. She presided a joint meeting alongside top railway officials from Western and Central Railways at the Western Railway Headquarters in Churchgate, Mumbai on September 13.

The meeting saw the presence of Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway, and Naresh Lalwani, General Manager of Central Railway.

The meeting served as a platform for the exchange of crucial updates, discussions on infrastructure projects, and train-related matters. Sumit Thakur, Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, reported that Minister Darshana Jardosh was thoroughly briefed by senior railway officers from both Western and Central Railways.

Several pivotal infrastructure projects were discussed during the meeting, including the Udhna – Surat Third Line, Ujjain-Dewas-Indore Doubling, Rau-Dr Ambedkar Nagar Doubling, Chhota Udepur-Dhar New Line, Rajkot-Kanalus Doubling, Palanpur – Mahesana Doubling, and Bhuj – Naliya Gauge Conversion. Moreover, discussions touched upon various railway-related issues concerning the states of Gujarat and Maharashtra.

Minister Jardosh actively shared valuable suggestions and feedback received from the general public with senior railway officials, aiming to implement improvements in the railway systems.

In recognition of outstanding freight loading performance in the current year until July 2023, Minister Jardosh presented awards to Western Railway’s Rajkot Division and Central Railway's Mumbai & Nagpur Divisions. Their achievements surpassed the performance levels from the corresponding period in the previous year.

