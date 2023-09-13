Rail Vikas Nigam JV Emerges Lowest Bidder For Western Railway Order Worth ₹245 Cr | Image: RVNL (Representative)

Rail Vikas Nigam-MPCC Joint Venture emerges as the lowest bidder for an order from western railway worth ₹245 crore, the company announced through an exchange filing.

The order includes all civil engineering works including Earthwork, Blanketing, Retaining Wall /Boundary Wall/ Side Drain, Major Bridges, Minor Bridges and LHS/RUB, LCs, Construction of Station Buildings, Platform, Subways cover over Platforms, Staff Quarters, Passenger Amenities, Circulating Area, approach roads, Offices, Service Buildings, watering, Sanitation, protection works etc. and Supply of 50 mm Machine Crushed Stone Ballast, Complete track works including linking of Track works in connection with Gauge Conversion work between Nadiad- Petlad (37.26 kms) of Vadodara Division of Western Railway.

The Rail Vikas Nigam holds a share of 74 per cent whereas MPCC holds a share of 26 per cent.

The project worth ₹245,71,80,973.69 is to be completed in two years.

Rail Vikas Nigam shares

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam on Wednesday afternoon at 2:54 pm IST were trading at Rs 167.30, down by 1.50 per cent.

Read Also Rail Vikas Nigam Emerges As Lowest Bidder From Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)