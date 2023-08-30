Rail Vikas Nigam Emerges As Lowest Bidder From Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation | Image: RVNL (Representative)

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Wednesday announced that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited, the company announced through an exchange filing.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) in the following projects in the following projects of Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited:

A) Six Elevated Metro Station viz. Pili Nadi to Lekha Nagar in Reach-2A,

B) One Elevated and One At-Grade station viz. Ecopark and Metro City in Reach-IA respectively.

C) At-Grade Section Formation earthwork, boundary wall and retaining wall between Ch. 19550 to Ch. 20421.016 & Ch. 20498.516 to Ch. 21296.917,

D) Elevated Metro track supporting structure for Eco Park Metro station between Ch. 20421.016 to Ch. 20498.516 and

E) Multi-Storied Building at Tulsi School Land (at Sitabuldi) of NMRP Phase 2.

The cost of project is Rs 256,19,87,814.

Rail Vikas Nigam Limited shares

The shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited on Wednesday at 3:30pm IST were at Rs 128.60, up by 0.67 percent.

