 Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp Faces Backlash for Postponing Procurement Tender of Vande Bharat Local Trains
The move has sparked outrage among passengers who have accused the organisation of neglecting their urgent needs in the overcrowded local train network.

Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, July 24, 2023, 07:16 PM IST
Mumbai Rail Vikas Corp Faces Backlash for Postponing Procurement Tender of Vande Bharat Local Trains

In a decision met with severe criticism, the Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has come under fire for deferring the procurement tender of 238 Vande Bharat local trains. The move, purportedly based on a migration study, has sparked outrage among passengers, who accuse the organisation of neglecting their urgent needs in the overcrowded local train network.

Commuters in Mumbai have long endured the challenges of an overcrowded local train system, expressing frustration over inadequate facilities and burdened services. The state of the rail network has become a matter of grave concern as millions rely on suburban trains daily.

The Vande Bharat local trains, known for their modern amenities and improved performance, were expected to provide much-needed relief to passengers. However, critics argue that the delay in upgrading the local train fleet has exacerbated existing issues, leading to overcrowded compartments and increased safety risks.

MRVC's Chief Public Relations Officer, Sunil Udasi, attempted to pacify public outrage by assuring that the procurement tender has not been canceled but merely deferred. He stated that consultations with stakeholders and the migration strategy study would be taken into account before further decisions are made.

Despite the assurance, commuters remain skeptical, questioning the sincerity of this commitment and whether it genuinely aims to address pressing issues or merely appease public sentiment.

Social media platforms are abuzz with intense discussions, as commuters express their dissatisfaction and hold MRVC, the government, and the rail ministry responsible for the current state of affairs. Many argue that reducing fares and improving the timetable could attract more passengers to AC locals and alleviate overcrowding.

Public discontent continues to mount against the decision, with Twitter users voicing their concerns and urging for swift action to improve the local train system.

