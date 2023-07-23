Mumbai News: MRVC To Revamp 17 Railway Stations To Provide 60,000 Square Metre Additional Space

File

The Mumbai Rail Vikas Corporation (MRVC) has embarked on an ambitious project to improve 17 suburban railway stations across the Central and Western lines. Cost of the project is Rs 947 crore under which over 60,000 square metre additional space for passengers will be created.

"Apart from creation of various passengers amenities and enhancing the overall look of stations the ongoing station improvement work aims to create an additional 60,000 square metres of space to accommodate the gradually increasing crowd. With the rapid growth of Mumbai's population, the demand for efficient and spacious transportation facilities has become a pressing concern," said an official adding that under this project additional escalators and lift are being also provided on the above station for the smooth dispersal of the crowd.

Focus on Easing Congestion and Enhancing Commuter Satisfaction

"The MRVC's efforts to create additional space and improve amenities at the suburban stations are set to make a significant impact on easing congestion and enhancing overall commuter satisfaction" said Sunil Udasi chief public relations officer of MRVC.

Read Also Mumbai News: WR Announces 40 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival 2023

"Under this development initiative, several key stations are undergoing transformative changes to meet the needs of commuters. The stations include Ghatkopar, Bhandup, Mulund, Dombivli, Kasara, Neral, GTB Nagar, Chembur, Govandi, Mankhurd of Central Railway, and Santacruz, Khar Road, Kandivali, Mira Road, Bhayandar, Vasai Road of Western Railway," he said.

Project Timeline and Completion

CPRO MRVC has confirmed that the process of station improvement work at the mentioned locations is already underway, with projects at different stages of completion. Some stations are expected to be fully revamped and operational by 2024, while others are scheduled for completion in 2025. The MRVC is determined to finalize all station improvement work at the 17 stations by 2025, providing commuters with enhanced facilities and more space.

Expansion Plans and Enhanced Facilities

According to MRVC, the planned expansion includes the construction of decks, platform extensions, foot overbridges, and skywalks. Notably, a substantial area of 10,473 square metres will be created through the expansion and addition of platforms. Furthermore, an impressive 40,000 square metres will be generated by the construction of decks at various stations. Additionally, nearly 10,000 square metres of space will be added through the renewal of existing foot overbridges and the construction of several new foot overbridges across the specified stations.

Reshaping Mumbai's Railway Infrastructure

"The station improvement project comes as a ray of hope for Mumbai's commuters, who have long faced challenges with overcrowding and inadequate infrastructure. The MRVC's commitment to enhancing these vital transportation hubs is a step towards ensuring a smoother and more comfortable travel experience for the millions of daily passengers" said a transport expert.

"The people of Mumbai eagerly await the completion of these station improvement projects, which are poised to reshape and modernize the city's railway infrastructure, heralding a new era of urban transportation," he said.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)