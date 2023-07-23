Mumbai News: WR Announces 40 Special Trains For Ganpati Festival 2023

Representative Image | FPJ

In an effort to accommodate more passengers and ensure a comfortable travel experience, Western Railway has announced 40 special train services exclusively for the Ganapati Festival.

Sawantwadi Special Ganpati Festival Train:

The Sawantwadi Special Ganpati Festival Train, which will operate between Mumbai Central and Sawantwadi. This train will be available from 14th September to 30th September departing from Mumbai Central, and from 15th September to 1st October departing from Sawantwadi. To cater to the expected rush, 15 services will be operated in each direction, and the train will have 24 coaches. The route for this train will pass through Vasai-Panvel-Roha.

Weekly Ganpati Special Trains between Udhana and Madgaon:

For the convenience of travelers between Udhana and Madgaon, Western Railway will operate six weekly Ganpati Special Trains. The train will depart every Friday from Udhana between 15th September to 29th September, and every Saturday from Madgaon between 16th September to 30th September. With three services in each direction, this train will have 22 coaches and will also run via the Vasai-Panvel-Roha route.

Vishwamitri-Kudal Special Express:

Another offering by Western Railway is the Vishwamitri-Kudal Special Express with four services - two in each direction. The train will depart from Vishwamitri on 18th and 25th September, and from Kudal on 19th and 26th September. With 22 LHB coaches, this train will also operate via the Vasai-Panvel-Roha route.

These additional special train services are expected to provide a convenient and efficient mode of transportation for devotees and travelers during the Ganapati Festival. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys in advance and make use of these special train services to ensure a hassle-free travel experience.

As the festival approaches, railway authorities are working diligently to ensure the safety and comfort of all passengers during this auspicious occasion.

The Central Railway previously announced 208 special train services to facilitate the smooth travel of devotees during the Ganapati Festival.