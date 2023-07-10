Mumbai News: BMC To Get 150 Tonnes Of 'Shadu' Soil From Gujarat For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Festival

Mumbai: Taking a step further towards eco-friendly celebration of Ganeshotsav, the BMC has decided to procure around 150 tonnes of 'shadu' soil from Gujarat. Tenders for the same will be invited soon. The civic body has announced to distribute the soil free of cost to idol makers at first come, first serve basis. “We know Gujarat has good stock of this soil. So, we will bring it from there and distribute one-two trucks in every ward,” said a Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar.
This year, the BMC has come up with guidelines promoting 'green' idols. Besides doubling the number of artificial ponds to 227 since last year, the civic body has mandated that household idols and those below four feet will be made from 'shadu' soil.
Naresh Dahibawkar, President of Ganesh Utsav Samiti, said, “Only two months are left for the festival. Where is the 'shadu' soil? When will idol makers start their work? There is ambiguity among them.”
To which, Biradar said, “We have not promised to provide 'shadu' soil to all idol makers. Instead, it will be given to those who will approach us first.”
