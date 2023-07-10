 Mumbai News: BMC To Get 150 Tonnes Of 'Shadu' Soil From Gujarat For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Festival
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai News: BMC To Get 150 Tonnes Of 'Shadu' Soil From Gujarat For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Festival

Mumbai News: BMC To Get 150 Tonnes Of 'Shadu' Soil From Gujarat For Eco-Friendly Ganpati Festival

It will be distributed among idol makers on a first come, first serve basis

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Monday, July 10, 2023, 10:28 PM IST
article-image
Covid supply scam: BMC Admin, Doctors in Last Minute Scramble for Documents That ED Wants | File Photo

Mumbai: Taking a step further towards eco-friendly celebration of Ganeshotsav, the BMC has decided to procure around 150 tonnes of 'shadu' soil from Gujarat. Tenders for the same will be invited soon. The civic body has announced to distribute the soil free of cost to idol makers at first come, first serve basis. “We know Gujarat has good stock of this soil. So, we will bring it from there and distribute one-two trucks in every ward,” said a Deputy Municipal Commissioner Ramakant Biradar.

This year, the BMC has come up with guidelines promoting 'green' idols. Besides doubling the number of artificial ponds to 227 since last year, the civic body has mandated that household idols and those below four feet will be made from 'shadu' soil.

Naresh Dahibawkar, President of Ganesh Utsav Samiti, said, “Only two months are left for the festival. Where is the 'shadu' soil? When will idol makers start their work? There is ambiguity among them.”

To which, Biradar said, “We have not promised to provide 'shadu' soil to all idol makers. Instead, it will be given to those who will approach us first.”

Read Also
Mumbai: Citizens Complain Against BMC For Its Shoddy Work On Potholes
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on
ADVERTISEMENT

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai Firm Provides Key Equipment For Chandrayaan-3

Mumbai Firm Provides Key Equipment For Chandrayaan-3

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Goa Gutkha Owner Jagdish Joshi, Suspends Sentence

Mumbai: HC Grants Bail To Goa Gutkha Owner Jagdish Joshi, Suspends Sentence

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Laser Show At Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Deck On Malabar Hill

Mumbai News: BMC Plans Laser Show At Pramod Nawalkar Viewing Deck On Malabar Hill

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Doctor Loses ₹1.40 Lakh After Ordering Samosas Online

FPJ Cyber Secure: Mumbai Doctor Loses ₹1.40 Lakh After Ordering Samosas Online

Dog Bite Cases On The Rise In Maharashtra, Mumbai Tops List With 41,828 in 2023

Dog Bite Cases On The Rise In Maharashtra, Mumbai Tops List With 41,828 in 2023