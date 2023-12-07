VIDEO: BBC Journalist Maryam Moshiri Shows Middle Finger On Live TV Seconds Before Presenting News On Boris Johnson

BBC Journalist Maryam Moshiri Shows Middle Finger On Live TV | X

A news anchor from BBC London waiting for the show to go live posed to the camera with a middle finger. As the countdown was on, the news presenter Maryam Moshiri was seen showing the offensive sign to the camera. Seconds before she went on air to share the headlines with the viewers, she was caught flipping her middle finger with an awkward face. The incident was recorded on live television and the footage has now gone viral on the internet.

(Warning: Abusive content)

Here's exactly what happened

Before she realised the show had begun, she was involved in the vulgar gesture toward the camera in the news studio. Soon after the countdown said "00.00," she took her hand back and smiled readily at the screen. "Live from London. This is BBC News," she said in her opening remark. The news delivery was followed by Maryam informing people about former British PM Boris Johnson issuing an apology for the pain and loss suffered in the UK during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Incident leads to meme fest & trolls

X users took note of what went wrong on live TV and sarcastically asked in their tweets whether the news presenter was referring to the channel with the inappropriate sign as she was soon heard saying "This is BBC News." People shared screenshots from the erred moment along with memes and trolls.

Subscribers questioned whether they paid the fees for such insulting instances and wrote, "The BBC have literally become a parody news outlet. This is what we are paying our licence fees for?" The hashtag "Defund The BBC" surfaced online and went viral.

Check reactions below (Warning: Posts might carry images with offensive gestures)

