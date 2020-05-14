Unspeakable: Twitter heartbroken over video of migrant kid sleeping on mother’s suitcase travelling on foot

They say, a picture is worth a thousand words. Be it a Pulitzer Prize-winning photograph of a vulture stalking a malnourished child, or the naked girl running for her life during the Vietnam War, or the corpse of a 3-year-old Syrian boy Aylan Kurdi washed ashore during the refugee crisis, moments like these have made us question humanity over the years.

As much as we’d hope to never see such incidents again, a latest one amid the ongoing migrant crisis, courtesy the coronavirus lockdown, has left social media heartbroken.

A picture shared by The Times of India, shows a migrant kid sleeping on his mother’s suitcase, while walking on foot to reach their destination.

The migrant crisis in India has been the centre of every news debate for a while now. With many struggling to reach their homes, barely managing to gather a meal, and no financial backing, the current situation only seems to worsen with each day passing by. Here’s how Twitter reacted.