Speeding bus crushes 6 migrant workers to death, injures others in Muzaffarnagar

Six migrant workers were killed and many injured after a speeding bus ran over them while they were walking along the Muzaffarnagar-Saharanpur highway, reported news agency ANI.

The accused driver, who was suspected to be under the influence of alcohol, has been arrested, SSP Abhishek Yadav told PTI. The workers were going on foot to their homes in Bihar from Haryana when they were hit on the Delhi-Saharanpur Highway between Ghalili Check Post and Rohana Toll Plaza, about 20 km from here late last night.