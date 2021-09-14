'Unity in diversity': On #HindiDiwas, PM Narendra Modi, other leaders take to Twitter to wish citizens

As the nation celebrates Hindi Divas today; on the 14th of Septemeber, Indian leaders take on to various social media platforms to share warm messages that have managed to evoke a sense of patriotism and love in the hearts of the netizens, towards the country and its national language.

Hindi Diwas: all you need to know

Hindi, which is the official language of India is spoken by about 366 million people worldwide.

The Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi as the country's official language on this day in 1949, under Article 343.

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru made the decision to commemorate September 14 as Hindi Diwas.

Every year on Hindi Diwas, schools, universities, and institutions host events to honour and promote the Hindi language's uniqueness.

Due to the efforts of Beohar Rajendra Simha, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi, Kaka Kalelkar, Maithili Sharan Gupt, and Seth Govind Das, Hindi was adopted as one of the two official languages of the Republic of India by the Constituent Assembly of India. As a result, on Beohar Rajendra Simha's 50th birthday, September 14, 1949, the efforts culminated in the acceptance of Hindi as an official language.

Have a look at how the country's leaders have paid their tributes to the national langage on twitter:

Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 05:17 PM IST