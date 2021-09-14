'Jan ki bhasha, mann ki bhasha': On #HindiDiwas2021, Twitterati celebrate the 'official language' of India

On September 14, 2021, Indians are observing Hindi Diwas to celebrate the Hindi language.

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language. The then Union Government of India had adopted Hindi as an official language of India on September 14, 1949.

Will it surprise you if we tell you that Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world? Hindi Diwas not only celebrates the language but also the people, culture and tradition that is rooted with the language.

On Tuesday, people across India took to social media to celebrate the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable.

It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted.

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Here's how others across the country are celebrating the day. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

With inputs from ANI.



Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:21 AM IST