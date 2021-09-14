e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:21 AM IST

'Jan ki bhasha, mann ki bhasha': On #HindiDiwas2021, Twitterati celebrate the 'official language' of India

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

On September 14, 2021, Indians are observing Hindi Diwas to celebrate the Hindi language.

It was on this day in 1949 that Hindi, the most spoken language in the country, was adopted as an official language. The then Union Government of India had adopted Hindi as an official language of India on September 14, 1949.

Will it surprise you if we tell you that Hindi is the third most spoken language in the world? Hindi Diwas not only celebrates the language but also the people, culture and tradition that is rooted with the language.

ALSO READ

Hindi Diwas 2021: With English taking over the country, what's on the card for our national...

On Tuesday, people across India took to social media to celebrate the day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation and said that people from different regions have played a significant role in making the language capable.

It is due to your efforts that Hindi is strongly establishing its identity at the global level, he tweeted.

Advertisement

Here's how others across the country are celebrating the day. Have a look.

Advertisement
Advertisement

With inputs from ANI.

ALSO READ

Ganesh Chaturthi 2021: Wishes, Greetings, SMS, Quotes in Hindi and Marathi to share on WhatsApp,...
Published on: Tuesday, September 14, 2021, 11:21 AM IST
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

RECENT STORIES

Advertisement
Advertisement

Free Press Journal