Unique offer! New Zealand pizza chain introduces 'Afterlife' payment option for customers; netizens stunned

Restaurants and brands often come up with unique schemes and offer to attract customers and differentiate themselves from their competitors. But, a New Zealand pizza chain has taken the offers a notch higher by introducing a one-of-a-kind payment method dubbed 'Afterlife Pay.'

The popular pizza chain Hells Pizza from New Zealand adopted the 'buy now, pay later' idea, and began offering door-to-door pizza delivery with an eerie twist to the payment method.

According to the brand's website, 'Afterlife Pay' will be offered to 666 customers who can defer payment until after they die by signing a legally binding agreement amending their wills.

The pizza chain shared the news of the unique offer via a video on their Instagram account with a caption that said, "We're making it easier for you to feast in Hell. Introducing Afterlife Pay - a new method of payment that allows you to buy now and pay... much later!"

Hell Pizza CEO Benn Cumming told Newshub the 'light-hearted' marketing stunt was inspired by current buy now, pay later programs affecting Kiwis.

The scheme was originally designed to help New Zealanders cope with the high cost of living. Users can register for the 'AfterLife Pay' initiative on the pizza chain's official website.

"The company will invite individuals chosen to sign a genuine amendment to their wills, authorising the collection of the cost of their pizza upon death. There will be no interest or fees, and the deal is legally enforceable," he added.

The unique offer has taken the internet by storm, and many users have commented under the post on Instagram.

"I’d have quite the bills on the other side with the amount of hells I would have with that deal," commented a user.

"Ohhhhhhh…. There really is life after death," wrote another user.

"Ironic part is...IF for some bizarre reason you don't have the sum you owe when you're in a box, they'll grab your house, to be fair it still won't matter to you, because by then you'll be fucked," wrote a third user.

"I mean I do love me some hellpizza but do we have to pay interest on top of our pizza?," commented another user.