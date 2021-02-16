Union Minister Smriti Irani joins the 'pawri' on Instagram but praises Tommy

Indian social media is the hub of creative desi memes and hilarious videos. Everyday, a new meme catches our attention and in no time, it goes viral. One such recent meme material is #PawriHoRahiHai.

Now, millennials and Gen-Z are creatures of the social media. They are up-to-date with every trending meme and video, but when elders join the league and share such trending material, then one surely gets surprised. On February 16, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to appreciate the recent #PawriHoRahiHai trend.

For the uninitiated, a few days ago, a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a video of herself which went viral. In the video, she can be seen introducing the viewers to herself, her car and her friends who are enjoying a party. In the video, Dananeer says, "Yeh humaari car hai, ye hum hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is my car, this is me and this is us partying)."