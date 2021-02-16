Union Minister Smriti Irani joins the 'pawri' on Instagram but praises Tommy

Indian social media is the hub of creative desi memes and hilarious videos. Everyday, a new meme catches our attention and in no time, it goes viral. One such recent meme material is #PawriHoRahiHai.
Now, millennials and Gen-Z are creatures of the social media. They are up-to-date with every trending meme and video, but when elders join the league and share such trending material, then one surely gets surprised. On February 16, Union Minister Smriti Irani took to Instagram to appreciate the recent #PawriHoRahiHai trend.
For the uninitiated, a few days ago, a Pakistani influencer Dananeer Mobeen shared a video of herself which went viral. In the video, she can be seen introducing the viewers to herself, her car and her friends who are enjoying a party. In the video, Dananeer says, "Yeh humaari car hai, ye hum hai, aur yeh humari pawri ho rahi hai (This is my car, this is me and this is us partying)."
This video went super viral on this side of the border as well especially due to her unique-yet-funny pronounciation of the word party as 'pawri'. Later, music composer Yashraj Mukhate, famous for his hilarious dialogue remixes released a video of Dananeer's dialogue where he has converted her dialogue into a song. Yashraj's video spread like a wildfire on Indian social media garnering 4.3 million times on Instagram. This video was loved by netizens just like his previous popular remix of Shehnaaz Gill's dialogue, "Meri koi feelings nahi hai? Twada kutta Tommy, sada kutta kutta."
Union Minister Smriti Irani today posted Yashraj's video of Twada kutta Tommy and wrote, "When you prefer desi Tommy over #Pawri... I know I am late to the #Pawri but der aaye durust aaye (better late than never)." Fans of Shehnaaz Gill stormed the Minister Irani's comment section thanking her for sharing Shehnaaz's video. Other people praised the minister in the comment section of the video calling her savage, cool and funny.
