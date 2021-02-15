'Pawri ho rahi hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen says 'Pakistanis are so creative when it comes to meme culture'

Pakistani influencer and content creator Dananeer Mobeen, who shot to fame after her 'Pawri horahi hei' video, has said that when she uploaded it, she had no idea that it would go viral.
In an interview with BBC Urdu, the 19-year-old internet sensation said, "We were having fun and listening to music when I suddenly took my phone out and made the video."
"The rest is history," she added.
The young diva also spoke about how her video has been garnering international attention and said, "I am so happy that my light-hearted video is also being enjoyed across the border, especially at a time when there a lot of tension and polarization in the world."
Dananeer Mobeen further told BBC Urdu that the recreations are 'endearing'.
"We have to admit that Pakistanis are so, so creative when it comes to this (recreations) and the meme culture," she said.
In the viral video, Dananeer, a 19-year-old social media influencer hailing from Peshawar, is seen having fun with her friends and saying, "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hei" (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).
While the footage has been recreated hundreds of times with #pawrihoraihai on Twitter, the video has over 3 million views on Dananeer's official Instagram handle alone.
The video, which was recreated by the Pakishtani cricket team, cricketer Wasim Akram and actress Saba Qamar, has also been turned into a new peppy anthem by Yashraj Mukhate