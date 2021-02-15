'Pawri ho rahi hai' girl Dananeer Mobeen says 'Pakistanis are so creative when it comes to meme culture'

The young diva also spoke about how her video has been garnering international attention and said, "I am so happy that my light-hearted video is also being enjoyed across the border, especially at a time when there a lot of tension and polarization in the world."

Dananeer Mobeen further told BBC Urdu that the recreations are 'endearing'.

"We have to admit that Pakistanis are so, so creative when it comes to this (recreations) and the meme culture," she said.

In the viral video, Dananeer, a 19-year-old social media influencer hailing from Peshawar, is seen having fun with her friends and saying, "Yeh hamari car hei aur yeh hum hein, aur yeh hamari Pawri horahi hei" (This is our car, this is us and this is our party).